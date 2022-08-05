Ogun: Christians, Muslims, traditionalists unite to pray on security challenge

Worried by the state of insecurity in the country, faithful of the Christian, Islamic and traditional religions in Ogun State, have agreed to pray against the challenge before it consumed the nation.

The prayer crusade is jointly organised under the umbrella of the Joint Egba Unity Prayer Committee to also pray for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians in general and Egba indigenes in particular.

This was disclosed on Friday at a press conference by the chairman of the group, Apostle Joseph Adeaga, in Abeokuta, that the coming together of believers of the different faiths had become necessary to salvage the country from sinking.

Adeaga who was flanked by Imam Kehinde Sulaiman and Ifaseyi Aremu Asegongo for the traditional worshipers noted that only prayers would bring a turnaround for the country.

The cleric said the prayer crusade would be the first time in the history of the state whereby different religious bodies agreed to pray together.

“In view of the current situation in the country and fear of uncertainty following the economic hardship and insecurity being unleashed on the people generally, we have decided that it’s time to turn to God.

“Things are not normal in Nigeria, the nation is sick and we can only call on God for prayer.

“There have been several open cases of attack by cultists and herdsmen in the townships and its environ, including the unprintable and uncountable number of arrests of underage and criminals in rural related activities coupled with an unprecedented number of other vices and attacks on innocent people adding to the economic hardship which has been on the increase in recent time.

“One of the objectives is to pray for unity, protect and peace in Egbaland and for all the Egba sons and daughters, village, different states in Nigeria and in diaspora”, he added.

