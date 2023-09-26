The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun distributing relief materials to 18,904 households affected by flooding in Anambra State.

Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, the Director-General of NEMA, made this announcement in Awka during the special national economic and livelihood emergency intervention distribution to 2022 flood victims and vulnerable individuals on Tuesday.

Ahmed, represented by Mr Olusegun Afolayan, Assistant Director at NEMA, stated that the intervention aimed to mitigate the impact of the flood devastation and the economic hardship resulting from the removal of oil subsidies.

“The 2022 flood disaster devastated many communities across the country, including Anambra State.

“After the flood incident, damage and loss assessments were conducted, and relief items were approved for 18,904 households in the state.

“The assessment was carried out in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency, leading to the distribution of the relief items to expedite the victims’ return to normalcy,” he said.

The NEMA DG advised beneficiaries to make the best use of the items and avoid selling non-food items, emphasising the expectation for them to use these resources to sustain their livelihoods.

Also speaking, the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, expressed appreciation to the federal government for the intervention, acknowledging that the effects of the flood disaster exceeded the capacity of the state government.

Soludo, represented by his deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, mentioned that the flood incident impacted health, education, economic sectors, and the livelihood of residents.

“Our administration is committed to supporting programmes aimed at alleviating the socio-economic hardships of the people of the state.

“In preparation for this year’s flooding, the holding camps are already activated, and people in the riverine areas will soon be moving in as the water level continues to rise this year,” he said.

In a statement, the State Executive Secretary of SEMA, Chief Paul Odenigbo, stated that the beneficiaries were selected from 10 local government areas affected by the flood incident in the state.

Some of the items distributed included sewing machines, grinding machines, water pump machines, cooking stoves, cooking pots, mattresses, mosquito nets, mats, soap, buckets, and blankets.

Others comprised herbicides, pesticides, growth enhancers, fertiliser, yam, rice, beans, and maize seedlings, salt, garri, sachets of tomato paste, vegetable oil, and seasoning cubes.”

