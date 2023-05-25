Workers in the service of the Ogun State House of Assembly under the auspices of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), on Thursday, shut the gate leading to the Assembly complex, to press home their demand over the implementation of Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) from the state government.

The Chairman of the Association, Comrade Ayotunde Ojediran, while speaking with newsmen, said the exercise was embarked on over failure to comply with the provision of the State Assembly Service Commission Law, 2018- specifically Sections 10(2), 13 and 14, and the Statutory Offices (State Emoluments) Amendment Law, 2018.

He noted that the implementation of the CONLESS to Staffers in the state assembly and House of Assembly Service Commission would place the staffers on the same pedestal as the State Judiciary who had been enjoying Consolidated Judicial Salary Structure (CONJESS).

Ojediran explained that the non-compliance had resulted in the non-payment of due salary and allowances to the three most senior officers in the assembly since their respective dates of appointment.

” The union had earlier written a letter to the state government stating all the demands and we issued a 21-day ultimatum to meet the demands but nothing was done till the ultimatum lasted.

” We are presently in negotiation with the state government but as we speak we are yet to reach any meaningful agreement. If all these issues are not addressed, it will not be too good for the system. This is an institution but people are not enjoying what is due to them.

” We are optimistic that before the expiration of the three-day warning strike, the government will do the needful. I know we have a listening governor who is a father to all. But if there is no positive response coming from the state government, we will call for an indefinite strike immediately,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election Tribunal: We’ll expose INEC, Obi’s lawyer declares

Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the leading counsel of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has vowed to expose the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for…

‘Breathe’, Toyin Abraham breaks silence on AMVCA loss





Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, has reacted to her loss at the recently concluded…

Why bulletproof charm I prepared failed to protect deceased cultist —Native doctor

QUDUS Shodimu, a 44-year-old native doctor, who was arrested by the Ogun State police command for allegedly aiding cultists by…

WhatsApp to allow users edit sent-messages — Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company, Meta Platforms Inc. has added a new feature to WhatsApp which…

See why NFF sacked coaches Salisu Yusuf, Nduka Ugbade

The Nigeria Football Federation has relieved coaches Salisu Yusuf and Nduka Ugbade of their…

Victor Osimhen’s exploits

ON May 4, Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored his 22nd goal (without penalties) of the season in the Italian topflight and…