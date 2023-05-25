National Assembly-elect members on the platform of the Labour Party, have been told to remain focused on issues that concern truth, justice and equity else they incur the wrath of the Nigerian people who voted them to power.

Senator, Shehu Sani said this, in Abuja, at the “Good Governance Summit For All 2023 Labour Party Elected Candidates.”

He pointed out that this is the first time Nigeria would have a President who has been around and was in the trenches with the opposition, as a former senator he knows what button to activate any action, therefore, the Labour Party members elect must remain in the side of the people to succeed in their legislative duties.

According to him, the members elected to the Senate or House of Representatives on the back of Angry Nigerians who voted against oppression and perceived injustice by those who run the system and would therefore expect that the elected candidate of the Labour Party stood with the people.

Sani said Labour Party candidates elect are the surest group of Nigerian Politicians who did not win on the sponsorship of godfathers, place-holder for serving governor but emerged from the anger of Nigerians who wanted a change.

According to Sani: “You did not come to the office due to godfather or someone paid for you. You came to power by the hurricane of angry Nigerians.

“Either you represent their anger or they will see you as a threat. That will be one of the challenges when you are there on the floor of the red or green chamber to speak for them.

You would need to stand on the side of the people on all issues. Those who have been brought to the twin chamber of the National Assembly by one or the other godfather, you will never hear about them or see them in matters of controversy

“Again those who “Occupy the seat waiting for a serving governor to seat, are never seen on matters of controversy except after they have made calls to their sponsors.

“But for you, the Nigerian people are standing with you and their anger is like a Machete on top of your head.

They will be ready to use the machete on you if you deviate from truth, justice equity etc.





He advised the eight senators and 36 members of the House of Representatives of the Labour Party (LP) to ensure that they “Meet regularly with their colleagues to take collective stands.

He warned that the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the capacity to manipulate the National Assembly in the direction he wanted because of his exposure on many fronts politically.

