The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria released a total sum of N2.98 billion and constructed 329 housing units in Jigawa state.

This was disclosed by the managing director of the federal mortgage bank, Mr Madu Hamman while speaking during the commissioning of 100 housing units in Dutse, the state capital said houses were constructed in phases and at different locations in the state

The managing director who was represented by the executive director of Loans and Mortgage Services, Mr Lukman Mustapha, said “Federal mortgage bank has committed more than N2.98b to deliver about 329 housing units in this state”.

According to him “In an effort to deliver part our responsibility. In line with this, we collaborate with all stakeholders and NLC, TUC and NECA the housing delivery program is designed to be implemented in phases”.

According to him”a total of 28 housing projects across the six geo-political zones of the country have been delivered. About 3,000 housing units in the project with 24 units of 1-bedroom, 36 units of 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom bungalows fully serviced with basic infrastructures”.

“The houses were designed to align with local peculiarities while keeping an eye on affordability”, the MD said.

He, therefore, commended the state government for providing the land for the project, charging the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the houses.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of the Nigerian Employers Consultative Forum Mr Usman Mahmud, commended the efforts of all stakeholders.

He however called on beneficiaries to plant trees in the area for better ventilation and environmental quality.

The Managing Director of MARPAK Engineering Limited, Engr Yakubu Madakingini, said the contract was awarded to his company in 2018 with a target of a year to complete.

The work he said, started in 2019 and was delayed due to Covid-19, yet commended the stakeholders for the implementation with strict adherence to specifications.





Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Yazid Muhammed and Mrs Hadiza Ahmed, appealed to the Federal Government to 3nhance the capacity of the Federal Mortgage Bank so that more workers can benefit.

