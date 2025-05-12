Social media users have lamented over the reported reduction in petrol prices, claiming the slash is only visible online and not reflected at filling stations across the country.

Tribune Online reports that Dangote Petroleum Refinery slashed the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, to N825 per litre from N835 per litre as competition continues in the domestic market.

Reacting to recent development on various platforms, many Nigerians noted that despite widespread reports of a price slash, they are still purchasing fuel at a different price in their respective areas.

@Happy Ejom lamented on Facebook, “In my community Ediba, Abi local government area, cross river state fuel still sells for #960 per litre. Price regulation is sacrosanct if Nigeria must work!”

@Abraham Uruefe wrote, “The reductions in petroleum pump price are only witnessed on social media sites. Here in Warri, i haven’t at any time bought one at reduced price.”

“It’s always hearing this at Media but on the field no any slashness,” @Tasiu Abduljalal lamented.

@Amaechi Kenneth wrote, “Only on social media. We don’t see it reflect on the citizens”

“We still buy fuel above 900 Naira in Niger state, all those reductions does not reflect here. We hear from news always but there is no differences in market,” @Umar Mohammed lamented.

@Ben Opaluwa said, “I wish I can be buying fuel on the news.”

