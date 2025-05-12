Army dismantles 21 illegal refineries, arrests 36 oil thieves in Niger Delta

Troops of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army have dismantled 21 illegal refineries, arrested 36 crude oil thieves and confiscated over 591,000 litres of stolen products across the Niger Delta region.

This operational feat was achieved in various operations conducted between 28 April and 11 May 2025, troops in operational synergy with other security agencies

Announcing the latest achievements of the army in its continued crackdown on oil thieves and pipeline vandalism, Lieutenant Colonel, Danjuma Jonah; Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations said that in Rivers State, several operations were conducted with remarkable achievements recorded.

He said that around Orashi Game Reserve/Okolomade area in Abua/Odual Local Government Area (LGA), troops discovered and traced a hose, which spanned over 15 kilometres connected to an illegal loading point. In a follow-up operations conducted, five illegal refining sites with a large metal tank loaded with over 350,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) were handled inline with subsisting operational mandate.

“These were in addition to a large ovens, with a massive dugout, filled over 100,000 litres of stolen crude handled appropriately. Several items, including a pumping machine, borehole, electric cables and sockets were recovered at the scene”, he said.

He added that at the fringes of the notorious Imo River, troops also destroyed seven illegal refining sites, confiscated 1,428 bags of stolen products estimated to be over 21,500 litres of crude, demobilised five boats used for the illicit venture, with 38 drum pots and fifteen drum receivers destroyed.

Lt. Col. Danjuma said that in similar operations, troops intercepted a truck with Registration number EFR 302 XA at Elelenwa, Eleme LGA, loaded with 20,000 litres of stolen products. At Otokolomabie and Coconut Estate in Bonny LGA, following local intelligence, troops discovered a Pureputt boat hidden in the Creeks, filled with over 10,000 litres of stolen products.

“Relatedly, at Okarki Forest in Ahoada West LGA, an illegal refining site, consisting an oven, a receiver waste pit and a 50 meters long hose were destroyed.

“While, Bayelsa State, troops intercepted a DAF XF380 Tanker truck with Registration number ABM 210 XA Rivers State loaded with 45,000 litres of stolen AGO. Three suspected oil thieves were apprehended with the truck. Likewise, in a Creek between Oyeregbene and Babragbene Communities in Southern Ijaw LGA, a wooden boat loaded with over 1,000 litres of stolen crude was concealed in the Creek”.

He said that in Akwa Ibom State, acting on credible intelligence, troops intercepted a Tanker truck with Registration number DAM 97 XA suspected to be conveying over 16,500 litres of stolen crude at Ring Road 2 in Uyo LGA saying that the driver of the vehicle left the engine running and fled on sighting troops.

He went on; “In Delta State, around Ovrogbor waterside in Isoko South LGA, troops pursued two Toyota Camry vehicles with registration number WWR 542 AJ and GB JI 70 AA. The vehicles were intercepted at Ada – Inri Community.

“It was discovered to have been loaded with over 1,250 litres of illegally refined AGO. At Egbokodo general area in Warri South LGA, 38 sacks filled with over 1,175 litres of stolen crude hidden in the bush.

“Troops in snap checks at Koka general area in Oshimili South, LGA, intercepted a Honda vehicle with Registration number AAA 289 BM. In a thorough search conducted on the vehicle, two locally fabricated pistols, a cutlass, cartridges and a sum of twenty five thousand one hundred (N25,100.00) only were recovered. All the suspects arrested were handed over to the relevant agency for prosecution, while seizures made were handled inline with operational mandate.

“Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah has continued his operational tour to troops locations across the NDR.

“These visits have significantly redefined operational engagements and boosted troops morale in sustaining the onslaught against economic saboteurs and associated crimes in the region with visible footprints recorded”.

