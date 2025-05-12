OFFCUT: Netizens highlight reasons behind early endorsement of Tinubu’s second term

Nigerians on social media have weighed in on why President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid for the 2027 elections is already gaining endorsements.

This comes as some individuals, political parties, and groups have begun publicly declaring their support for the president’s re-election campaign, despite the polls being two years away.

Reacting to a poll shared across Tribune Online platforms, many users offered various reasons for the early endorsements.

A Facebook user @Dahiru Musa said, “Greediness of Nigeria’s politicians and lack of self esteem of common citizens.”

@Abdulganiyu Mohammed wrote, “Lack of political ideology and bad governance.”

@Kabiru Abdullahi mentioned, “He increased the welfare of politicians through increased federal allocations and bribery while the poor are further pushed into poverty through increased taxations and tariffs and removal of subsidies from all government services.”

“Selfish interest of politician,” Peter Adeniran opined.

@Peter Ogwuche added, “Reading between the lines, I think the plot against President Tinubu ahead of 2027 by Northern oligarchy informed his early endorsement for second term in office!”

“The truth is that all the governor’s has more than enough to spend. For this good reason nearly all of them will want the president to remain in office in 2027,” Olatunde Nicholas wrote.

Samson Ad added, “Fear of losing occasioned by poor performance of the administration. Quite shameful.”

Reacting on X, @PatrickSleek wrote, “Suppression of the Opposition, fear of the Opposition losing because free and fair elections are gone.”

Another X user, @ehcubo said, “…Fear of ejection and rejection lead to early campaign.”

@ahilekashimi tweeted, “Nigerians, don’t fall for this poor propaganda, we all know that the only reasons why anyone will endorse the worst president ever are:

1. They are benefiting from the corruption

2. Bribes & Bigotry

3. Greed and Corruption

4.Fear of EFCC BY thieves

5. Oppression by state of emergency

6. Tribalism

7. Pure Foolishness and slave mentality

Don’t let them deceived you. We already know who we are endorsing and voting for Peter Obi 2027.

If the BAT likes let him gen endorsement from the POPE & MOHAMMED & JESUS. we will still vote for Peter Obi.”

