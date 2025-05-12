Countries where Alcohol is illegal in 2025

In 2025, while alcohol remains a common part of social life in many parts of the world, there are still several countries where its sale, consumption, or possession is strictly prohibited.

These bans are often rooted in religious, cultural, or legal principles, particularly in nations where Islamic law influences legislation.

This article explores countries where alcohol is illegal.

1. Afghanistan

Afghanistan, a country in Asia, is one of the countries where alcohol is illegal in the world.

This prohibition is still enforced, and possession or consumption can result in harsh punishment.

2. Yemen

Yemen is another Asian country where alcohol is prohibited. The country is known for rules that prohibit the consumption of alcohol.

3. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia also enforces one of the strictest alcohol bans in the world. Based on Islamic Sharia law, the production, importation, sale, and consumption of alcohol are completely forbidden. Violations can lead to severe penalties, including imprisonment, fines, and even lashes.

4. Somalia

In the African region, Somalia is a key example of countries in which alcohol is illegal.

As a nation under the Sharia law, this ban is enforced by both the federal government and regional authorities.

5. Libya

Libya is another African country that has maintained a strict ban on alcohol. The oil-dependent economy with petroleum exports has maintained the status of illegality to produce, sell, or consume alcohol.

6. Mauritania

Mauritania bans alcohol entirely, aligning its laws with Islamic principles. The ban covers locals and visitors alike, although some limited exceptions may exist for diplomatic personnel.

7. Kuwait

Kuwait also strictly prohibits alcohol. The country’s laws do not allow the sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages, and penalties for breaking these laws can include fines, deportation (for foreigners), and jail time. Even carrying alcohol in transit through Kuwait can pose legal risks.

The prohibition of alcohol in certain countries reflects deep-rooted values and societal norms. Understanding these legal landscapes is crucial for respecting local customs and avoiding legal trouble while travelling or doing business abroad.