Offa old students challenged to take up development projects

Members of the Old Students Association of Offa Grammar School, Offa, have been charged to take up some development projects in the school towards achieving quality and conducive learning environment in the school.

Speaking at the 2020 annual national conference of the association in Offa recently, the national president of the association, Chief Gafar Yemi Olagunju, commended members of the class sets of the school who had completed one project or the other for the school.

Chief Olagunju, who enjoined other sets to follow suit, appealed to them not to neglect the national body.

The national president enumerated projects to be done at the Sofoluwe Hall of the school to include installation of six air conditioners, the sinking of a borehole, purchase of 24 standing fans, 50 dozens of chairs, 120 tables, as well as completion of the stage with a collapsible door.

Olagunju said names and telephone of chairmen and secretaries of all sets in the country are being compiled with a view to coordinate them with the national body.

Speaking on academic activities of the institution, Chief Olagunju commended the staff of the school because the name of the school was not among those found to have cheated during the external examination, urging them to maintain the integrity of the school.

