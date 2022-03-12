Of a man called Jacob and his father-in-law, Laban

After Rachel (Jacob’s wife) gave birth to Joseph, Jacob said to Laban, “Send me on my way so I can go back to my own homeland. Give me my wives and children, for whom I have served you, and I will be on my way. You know how much work I’ve done for you.” But Laban said to him, “If I have found favor in your eyes, please stay. I have learned by divination that the Lord has blessed me because of you.” He added, “Name your wages, and I will pay them.” Jacob said to him, “You know how I have worked for you and how your livestock has fared under my care. The little you had before I came has increased greatly, and the Lord has blessed you wherever I have been. But now, when may I do something for my own household?” “What shall I give you?” he asked. “Don’t give me anything,” Jacob replied. “But if you will do this one thing for me, I will go on tending your flocks and watching over them: Let me go through all your flocks today and remove from them every speckled or spotted sheep, every dark-colored lamb and every spotted or speckled goat. They will be my wages. And my honesty will testify for me in the future, whenever you check on the wages you have paid me.

Any goat in my possession that is not speckled or spotted, or any lamb that is not dark-colored, will be considered stolen.” “Agreed,” said Laban. “Let it be as you have said.” That same day he removed all the male goats that were streaked or spotted, and all the speckled or spotted female goats (all that had white on them), and all the dark-colored lambs, and he placed them in the care of his sons. Then he put a three-day journey between himself and Jacob, while Jacob continued to tend the rest of Laban’s flocks. Jacob, however, took fresh-cut branches from poplar, almond, and plane trees and made white stripes on them by peeling the bark and exposing the white inner wood of the branches. Then he placed the peeled branches in all the watering troughs so that they would be directly in front of the flocks when they came to drink.

When the flocks were in heat and came to drink, they mated in front of the branches. And they bore young that were streaked or speckled or spotted. Jacob set apart the young of the flock by themselves but made the rest FACE the streaked and dark-colored animals that belonged to Laban. Thus he made separate flocks for himself and did not put them with Laban’s animals. Whenever the stronger females were in heat, Jacob would PLACE THE BRANCHES in the troughs in front of the animals so they would mate near the branches, but if the animals were weak, he would not place them there. So the weak animals went to Laban and the strong ones to Jacob. In this way, the man grew exceedingly prosperous and came to own large flocks, female and male servants, and camels and donkeys. There are many analyses of this story as you may find from bible scholars from the book of Genesis 30:25 – 43

For the purpose of our discussion; you will notice that Jacob ensured that whenever the animals were in heat and came to drink, they mated in front of the branches he had placed before them. And they all bore young that were streaked or speckled or spotted.

In my years of research and investment advisory, I have come to realize that the journey of wealth creation is strongly tied to the state of our minds, how we think, our attitude to wealth, and our focus. What we focus on then becomes a habit.

We are creatures of Habit – we all evolve into what we FOCUS on and what we repeatedly DO.

Let’s do a quick check.

When you hear the word WEALTH… What is the very first thing that comes to your mind? The first word or sentence or picture that comes to your mind? Don’t try to analyze this, just capture or write down the first thing or word or picture or scenario, it can even be a person that comes to your mind?

Whatever comes to your mind, is most probably what your life is entirely focused on and your life gravitates toward.

What we focus on, becomes a part of us. We shape tomorrow’s reality by making unconscious/subconscious adaptations in the mind.

So if you want to start the wealth creation journey, start with your mind, your attitude to wealth and what you focus on.

While doing this you also need to be cautious of negative information and how you process them. Our behavior and attitude tend to be shaped more powerfully by bad news, experiences, and information.

The reason for this is that negative events have a greater impact on our brains than positive ones. Bad news frequently draws more attention than good. Psychologists refer to this as the negative bias (also called the negativity bias), and it can have a powerful effect on your behavior, your decisions, and even your relationships.

This week, let’s organize an interesting exercise. To make this more interesting, do this with your family members. Let each one of them write down, the very first word or sentence or picture or scenario that comes to their mind when they hear the word WEALTH …without giving it a second thought.

Get your children and even toddlers involved. You will be amazed at the different responses you will get.

Feel free to share your experiences with me by email. I look forward to reading from you as we all learn and grow.

Be wealth conscious, and live a stress-free life.

LARA GARUBA

