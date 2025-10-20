Ododo flags off rural electrification project for 30 Kogi communities

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, has flagged off the distribution and installation of 30 units of 500kVA transformers to improve electricity supply and enhance rural development in 30 communities across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony of phase one of the statewide rural electrification project at the Government House in Lokoja, Governor Ododo described the event as a major step forward in fulfilling his promise to light up communities and empower the people.

“It is with great pride and a profound sense of duty that I flag off the first phase of the distribution and installation of 30 units of 500KVA transformer strategically distributed across the three senatorial districts of our beloved state,” he said.

He explained that the initiative was a direct response to the needs and requests received from communities through the Ministry of Rural and Energy Development, adding that every request was treated with a sense of urgency in line with the mantra of his administration to prioritise the welfare of people, especially those at the grassroots.

Governor Ododo emphasised that the distribution of the 30 transformers under phase one of the project would be guided by fairness and balanced development across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“In the spirit of fairness and equity, I have directed that these 30 transformers be distributed across the three senatorial districts. This ensures that the benefits of this crucial infrastructure project are felt simultaneously and equitably across our state,” he said.

The Governor added that the installation of the transformers was not just about power supply, but about investing in commerce, education, healthcare and the overall quality of life for Kogi citizens.

“Electricity is critical to our industrial drive and our determination to light up our rural areas to enhance livelihood and agriculture.

It is about lighting lives, powering education, driving industry, supporting healthcare and strengthening the security of our communities. This project speaks to the truth that every part of Kogi State matters,” he added.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s determination to continue to implement projects that have a direct impact on the people, promising that subsequent phases of the rural electrification project would reach even more communities across the state.

He called on residents to protect the electrical equipment from vandalism and ensure its effective use for the benefit of all.

Earlier in his address, the Commissioner for Rural and Energy Development, Abdulmutalib Mohammed, said the distribution and installation of transformers is in line with the mandate of the ministry to enhance the quality of life in rural communities across the state.

He noted that the ministry was guided by rigorous technical assessment of the needs of every community that presented requests for replacement or installation of transformers, adding that more communities will be covered in the next phases of the project.

The Commissioner further noted that the initiative will improve daily lives and stimulate business activities in the communities.

He commended Governor Ododo for acceding to the needs of rural communities and people who have had to endure challenges of power supply shortages before now.

