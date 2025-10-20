Kwara women target six Reps seats in 2027

Former Kwara State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Mopelola Abdulmalik Bashir, has said that women in the state are intensifying efforts to secure all six Federal House of Representatives seats under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with journalists on the progress made by women in politics and their plans for the next electoral cycle, Hon. Bashir said the goal is to build on the remarkable progress women have achieved under the administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq by moving from state-level representation to a significant presence at the federal legislature.

“Kwara women are not resting on the progress already achieved. We are marching forward in 2027 to consolidate by lobbying for the six Federal House of Representatives seats at the National Assembly,” she said.

Hon. Mopelola Abdulmalik Bashir also stated that the six-seat target at the Federal House of Representatives is in addition to efforts to increase women’s presence in the Kwara State House of Assembly from the current six to at least ten members in the 24-member House by 2027.

“The record set by His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, in 2019 with 50 per cent women in the cabinet, and that of 2023 with the highest number of women in the State Assembly, will be consolidated in 2027 with six women at the Federal House of Representatives,” she added.

She expressed confidence that Kwara women possess the capacity, competence, and organisational strength to achieve the target, noting that they are mobilising, lobbying, and building alliances within the ruling party to make it a reality.

“We believe women have all it takes, and we are doing all that is necessary to achieve this aim,” she said.

