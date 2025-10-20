China pledges greater support for women

The Consul General of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, has said that her country is committed to advancing global women’s empowerment through new initiatives and stronger international cooperation.

Yuqing stated this at the Lagos Forum: Women’s Empowerment Dialogue hosted by the Chinese Consulate on Sunday in Lagos.

The event marked the conclusion of the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women, co-hosted by China and UN Women in Beijing.

She said gender equality remains a central national policy in China, firmly embedded in the Communist Party’s governance agenda.

According to her, President Xi Jinping has reinforced this priority by announcing several new initiatives for the next five years, including an additional $10 million donation to UN Women and $100 million from China’s Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund.

“China will also launch 1,000 small and beautiful livelihood projects focusing on women and girls,” Yuqing said, adding that 50,000 women would be invited to China for exchange and training programmes.

She also announced plans to establish a Global Centre for Women’s Capacity Building to nurture more female talents through development partnerships.

Yuqing, who is the first female Chinese Consul General in Lagos, said she was proud of the progress made in promoting women’s rights in Nigeria and globally.

She noted that China had lifted 690 million women out of poverty, achieving the UN 2030 poverty reduction target ahead of schedule.

“Women now make up over 40 per cent of China’s workforce, half of all internet start-up founders, and more than 60 per cent of recent Olympic medallists,” she said.

Yuqing emphasised that gender equality requires collective commitment and action, noting that President Xi had proposed four key measures: creating an enabling environment, promoting high-quality development, protecting women’s rights through effective governance, and deepening global cooperation.

She highlighted China’s role in platforms such as APEC and the G20, and its deployment of over 1,200 female peacekeepers in UN missions, providing aid to women and children in conflict zones.

“More than 600 million women and girls worldwide still live in war and conflict, with about 10 per cent in extreme poverty,” she said, quoting Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Sulaiman Ibrahim, who noted that empowering women is “an investment in peace and prosperity.”

She called on countries to use the outcomes of the Global Leaders’ Meeting to accelerate the Beijing Declaration’s implementation, strengthen the UN 2030 Agenda, and harness digital tools to empower women.

Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Bolaji Dada, commended the Chinese Consulate and the Chinese Women’s Association in Nigeria for their continuous advocacy and partnership in supporting women’s development.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we must renew our shared resolve to build a world where women can reach their full potential,” Dada said.

