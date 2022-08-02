Obiora Okonkwo now visiting professor at UNIZIK

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka, Anambra State, has appointed the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Obiora Okonkwo, as the visiting professor of entrepreneurship.

Mr Okonkwo made this known in a statement obtained by Nigerian Tribune, on Tuesday.

He noted that his appointment was conveyed in a letter dated July 21, with reference number NAU/A/R/P/G.02 signed by the university’s registrar, Philomena Okoye.

Ms Okoye said that Mr Okonkwo’s role would include “teaching, students supervision and research” as well as undertake other “academic-related services as the department/faculty/university shall assign” to him.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the University of Abuja Business School (UABS) had also in April 2022 appointed Okonkwo as a professor of business studies at the university.

Okonkwo, who holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Political Science (with distinction), from the Russian Academy of Science, Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Moscow, will execute the appointments on a pro bono basis.

He earned a Master of Science degree in Economics, also, with distinction, from the Russian Peoples Friendship University, Moscow, and a first class degree in Economics from the Russian Peoples Friendship University, also, in Moscow.

A successful businessman, Okonkwo started out at Onitsha where he had his primary and secondary education which he combined with trading at the Onitsha Main Market.

He also holds a Professional Fellowship doctorate from the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria and a fellowship from the Institute of Chartered Arbitrators and Mediators of Nigeria.

He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (FNIPR) and the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria (FCE).

Okonkwo had about a year ago commissioned a research at the UNIZIK Business School in IGBA BOYI, the Igbo concept of mentorship that revolutionized commercial activities in Igboland, especially in the Onitsha Main Market.