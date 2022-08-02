Arise TV presenter, Rufai Oseni, appears in court, fined N70,000 for driving on BRT lane

By Tribune Online

The Arise Television presenter, Oseni Rufai, who was accused of driving on BRT lane on Lagos highway and also resisting arrest by policemen, on Tuesday appeared in a Lagos mobile court  and accused of contravening Lagos State Transport Law of 2018.

The court found him guilty of driving on the BRT lane in contravention of the law and was fined the sum of N70,000 and after he made the payment, his vehicle was released to him.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, while giving an update on the development on his Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

According to his tweet: “Mr Rufai Oseni was in court earlier today. He was found guilty of contravening Lagos State Transport Law (2018). He was subsequently fined Seventy Thousand Naira Only. He made the payment, after which his vehicle was released to him.”

