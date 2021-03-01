Obiora Okonkwo declares for Anambra governorship election

The chairman of United Nigeria Airline, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, on Monday, declared his intention to run for the 2021 Anambra governorship election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okonkwo while addressing the state executive and members of the party at the party secretariat in Awka, Anambra State capital, urged PDP to give its ticket for the 2021 governorship election to one who is capable of winning the election for the party.

He told the party supporters that what the party needs after close to 16 years out of power is a candidate that can win back the state for PDP, during the forthcoming election.

He said, “We’re not in the race because we have a godfather, but because we have father God. I promise to make PDP win this election if given the flag of the party.

“We are waiting for who other parties like APGA, APC others will bring because we know that whoever they bring, we will defeat them in a landslide.

“I’m not telling you we will win, but how we will win. We are very qualified to run on the ticket of PDP. The people you have been seeing are ‘I will’ people. You need a man who has the capacity to win, a man who has been a thorough party man. I have been a PDP member for years, and since I joined, I have been here since.

“There are a lot of qualified people seeking the ticket of PDP for the election, but what PDP needs now is not a good candidate or a better candidate. PDP needs the best of the best. That is why I’m offering myself for the job.

“I’m very qualified, very ready and very confident of winning the election for PDP, and that is what PDP needs now.”

In his response, the chairman of the party in the state, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, commended Okonkwo for his numerous contributions to ensure the party’s smooth running in the state.

He listed some of Okonkwo’s help to the party to include payment of the rent of the secretariat for many years running, provision of permanent membership register and donation of buses to the party, among others.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the aspirant was accompanied to the event by several notable party men and women including the six Anambra State House of Assembly members of the PDP.

