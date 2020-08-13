Obiano suspends twelve traditional rulers over visit to Buhari

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has placed a one-year suspension on 12 traditional rulers who went on a trip to Abuja with oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze to see President Muhammad Buhari, over the state of affairs in Anambra.

The 12 Traditional rulers were alleged to have travelled with Arthur Eze to report Governor Obiano to the President, over his non-conduct of local government elections in the state and other issues, but were turned back at the Villa.

Tribune Online learnt that the businessman has been at loggerhead with the governor, who he accused of not paying traditional rulers five per cent of monies accruing to the state as directed by the federal government, and also threatening to urge President Buhari to stop paying local government funds to the state government.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr Greg I. Obi listed the suspended Traditional rulers in a circular made available to newsmen in Awka, on Thursday, as follows – Igwe Alex Edozieuno of Mkpunando, Igwe Mark Anthony Okonkwo of Alor, Igwe Chukuwma Bob Vincent Orji of Ezinifite and Igwe Engr G.B.C Mbakwe of Abacha.

Others are: Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia, Igwe Nkeli Nelly of Igbariam, Igwe Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle, Igwe A. N Onwuneme of Ikenga, Igwe Simon Ikechukwu Chidubem of Umumbo, Igwe S. O Uche of Ezira, Igwe Dr Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu and Igwe Peter Ikegbunem Udoji of Eziagulu Otu.

The suspension, which is for one year, took effect from Tuesday, August 11, 2020, the circular stated.

“The suspended rulers are not to parade themselves as traditional rulers and desist from discharging their functions as traditional rulers in their communities or anywhere within the state and beyond with immediate effect.

The circular stated that “The traditional rulers travelled outside the state without consultation or authorisation from the state government, an act seen as diversionary with the intent to cause disaffection in the state.

Tribune Online also learnt the suspension of the Traditional rulers follows the recommendation of their colleagues in the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council after their meeting at Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Center Awka on Tuesday, which took offence at the public conduct of the 12 Igwes, which has been generating negative reviews in the media in the past one week.

The Council led by the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe condemned the ill-fated trip of the traditional rulers in a stronger term.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE