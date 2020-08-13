International Youth Day: Obiano to engage more youths in skills acquisition

As Anambra state joined the rest of the World to mark this year, 2020 International Youth Day, the state governor, Willie Obiano, has promised to engaged more Youths of Anambra indigenes in various entrepreneurial skills acquisition, that will enable them to compete credibly in all sectors of the economy globally.

The governor, disclosed this yesterday, through the State Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, Professor Theresa Nkechi Obiekezie, during a press conference to mark the day, at the Youth Ministry conference hall Awka, with the theme; “Youth Engagement for global action”

According to Obiekezie, since the inception of the present administration, Gov.Obiano has involved so many youths in the politics of the state and they are doing great exploits in the Ministries and Agencies were they are engaged.

She noted that through the Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, the governor initiated “One Youth One Skill” program that has trained more than 700 youths between November 2018 and August 2020, in different skills like Confectioneries/Event Management, Computer Management/Soft Application, POP, Tilling, Screening and Interlocking, Cosmetology and Solar Installation, among others.

All these efforts are to make sure that youths in the state are dully engaged with skills and knowledge to be economically independent and contribute immensely to the social-economic development of the state, the Commissioner added.

She expressed satisfaction at achievements of Anambra youths in different fields of endeavour and their enterprise, particularly in education, entrepreneurship and the creative industry across the country.

The Anambra state coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Kehinde Aremu, in his goodwill message during the briefing, urged Nigeria youths to shun all forms of criminal activities, especially cultism, to enable them achieved what God had for them in future.

He commends the state governor, for his wholesome contributions to the NYSC and its activities in the state.

