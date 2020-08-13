Lagos Assembly Commission promotes 103 officers

Chairman of Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission, Chief Wale Mogaji has charged the newly-promoted Management and Senior Staff of the Commission to show exemplary leadership qualities in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The Head, Public Affairs Unit, Omolola M. Alli-Balogun made this known in a statement issued to newsmen recently in Lagos.

He enjoined the promoted officers, drawn from various departments of the Lagos State House of Assembly and the commission, to be more dedicated and to conduct themselves as true ambassadors of the state government wherever they are in order to justify their promotion to higher levels.

Mogaji made the assertion while congratulating the 103 officers comprising 44 management staff and 59 senior staff who have already received their promotion letters; having emerged successful in the recent first virtual promotion exercise conducted by the commission in conjunction with Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC).

Describing the virtual structured training programme (promotion exercise) as successful, the chairman of the commission argued that the mode adopted was borne out of the commission’s desire to comply with the state’s directive on the need to rid the state of COVID-19 pandemic.

He further stated that “it was an unanimous agreement by all commissions in the states to conduct a virtual promotion exercise in order to comply with the governor’s directive and the Federal Government’s guidelines on maintaining social distance.”

To him, virtual assessment is not enough for individual appraisal but can be improved upon to meet up with international standards, stressing that the old method of assessing officers for promotion is more result-driven.

“There is nothing wrong with virtual training but there must be a way to structure the time whereby individual contributions will be better assessed. The strength of individual participants may not be determined within a short period but can be improved upon and restructured in a way that participant can be assessed objectively.”

According to him, “the old method was designed to effectively appraise leadership qualities, competence and comportment for a better critical assessment of each member of staff which can not be achieved via virtual assessment.”

He, however, agreed that the virtual training programme has satisfied the purpose for which it was formulated, due to the emergence of the novel COVID – 19.

