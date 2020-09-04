Obiano distributes 130 vehicles to Obi of Onitsha, others

Governor, Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Friday, distributed about 130 Ikenga brand made by Innoson Jeep to Obi of Onitsha, HRH Alfred Achebe and some selected traditional rulers in the state.

Obiano while handing over the vehicle at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, the state capital, said it was to appreciate their efforts in entrenching development including the security of lives and properties at the grassroots.

He commended them for overseen ‘successful’ execution of the N20m community infrastructure (choose-your-project) at their respective communities, assuring that his administration would continue to provide for the goods of the revered institution.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Local Government, Community and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Greg Obi, said the traditional rulers were the bedrock and foundation for the government achievement in all areas of the economy.

Responding on behalf of the monarchs, the Chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe tasked colleagues on unity and loyalty to constituted authority, pledged unalloyed support of the traditional rulers to the government.

