Man attempts suicide over ‘inability’ to marry Buhari’s daughter in kano
Kano State Police Command on Friday, averted a purported plan by one Abba Ahmed, from committing suicide over his Social Media “love” for Hanan Buhari, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari.
After been counselled by Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, Abba then regretted his actions, and also expressed his intention to join the police and serve his country, patriotically.
According to him, “I am impressed with the way Mr Frank Mba spoke to me. I also became very sober when the Commissioner of Police, Mr Habu Sani counselled me and urged me to desist from such thinking. The Chief Imam of the Police Command also admonished me.
When asked what attracted him to Hanan Buhari, Abba said, “I loved Hanan because of her beautiful face. I admired her because of the integrity of her father (President Buhari). I also loved her because of the level of her education.”
Abba said he actually made efforts to contact Hanan and her parents through Social Media, where he severally expressed his intention towards Hanan, “but I don’t think she knew I loved her. I tried to inform her, I do not think the message reached her. I also tried sending messages to President Buhari through the Social Media, I do not think he actually got the message.”
Abba who also deals on fabrics and textile materials at the popular Kantin Kwari Textile Market said he is now ready to begin a new life with a woman she can call his own.
He wished Hanan Buhari and her newly wedded husband a happy married life while urging Nigerian youths to invest their time on better things, rather than surfing the Social Media for reasons that are irresponsible.
