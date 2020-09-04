COVID-19: NCDC confirms 156 new cases, total now 54,743

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 156 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 54,743.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Friday.

“On the 4th of September 2020, 156 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 54743 cases have been confirmed, 42816 cases have been discharged and 1051 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 156 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (36), FCT (35), Oyo (29), Kaduna (10), Abia (9), Osun (5), Ogun (5), Enugu (5), Rivers (4), Nasarawa (3), Ekiti (3), Imo (3), Edo (2), Kwara (2), Katsina (2), Plateau (2), Niger (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,255 2,820 15,233 202 FCT 5,273 3,619 1,591 63 Oyo 3,168 1,173 1,958 37 Plateau 2,710 990 1,690 30 Edo 2,594 133 2,361 100 Kaduna 2,184 81 2,071 32 Rivers 2,172 92 2,023 57 Delta 1,756 113 1,595 48 Kano 1,727 72 1,601 54 Ogun 1,676 53 1,597 26 Ondo 1,550 138 1,380 32 Enugu 1,184 75 1,088 21 Ebonyi 1,005 37 941 27 Kwara 976 157 794 25 Katsina 812 331 457 24 Abia 807 87 712 8 Osun 795 34 744 17 Borno 741 34 671 36 Gombe 723 59 641 23 Bauchi 669 18 637 14 Imo 532 311 210 11 Benue 460 160 291 9 Nasarawa 437 127 298 12 Bayelsa 391 10 360 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Ekiti 281 32 244 5 Akwa Ibom 280 34 238 8 Niger 244 16 216 12 Adamawa 228 33 180 15 Anambra 219 19 181 19 Sokoto 159 1 142 16 Kebbi 93 3 82 8 Taraba 87 9 73 5 Cross River 83 2 73 8 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

156 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-36

FCT-35

Oyo-29

Kaduna-10

Abia-9

Osun-5

Ogun-5

Enugu-5

Rivers-4

Nasarawa-3

Ekiti-3

Imo-3

Edo-2

Kwara-2

Katsina-2

Plateau-2

Niger-1 54,743 confirmed

42,816 discharged

1,051 deaths pic.twitter.com/ozVzhEdqlP — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 4, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: FG’s Gaffe On Amotekun

FOR the umpteenth time, the presidency stirred the hornet’s nest recently. Against the run of logic and the law, it declared that regional security outfits such as Amotekun would be subsumed under the existing policy architecture. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, featuring…

E Ink Tablets Are Fast Replacing Pen And Paper.

E Ink tablets are devices that allow you to do the things you can do with a pen and notepad, which is to take notes for keeps with the possibility of reviewing later. The simplicity of these devices is so amazing that using them is just like using pen and paper. Technological advancements have made lots of people turn to…

22 Christians And Muslims Leaders Unite For Peace In Kaduna

Muslim and Christian leaders in Kaduna State have called on adherents of both religions to stop conducts that are unbecoming of their faith but to embrace peace instead. The leaders of faith spoke at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna when Governor Nasir El-Rufai inaugurated the House of Kaduna Family, a platform…

NCDC confirms 156 cases