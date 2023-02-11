Israel Arogbonlo

It was an ecstatic moment for Yusuf Alabi, as he had a one-on-one encounter with the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

TRIBUNE ONLINE had reported the LP flag-bearer was in Lagos for the grand finale of the party’s rally on Saturday.

The rally, which took place at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, was attended by the Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, among other celebrities including the legendary PSquare.

During a road walk from Alaba International Market to TBS, Peter Obi was seen waving at the residents inside one of his convoys. It was during this moment of excitement that Alabi, an Ibadan-born stole the show to produce an internet sensational photo that has since gone viral.

When interviewed, the 15-year-old could not hide his admiration for the former governor of Anambra, who according to him, is people-friendly.

“I will pray for him when he (Obi) finally emerges winner (in February 25 presidential poll),” Alabi was quoted as saying in his video interview.

Watch video below;

He is from Ibadan Yusuf Alabi by name and 15 years of age. We heard his voice in Lagos. #ObiDattiInLagos pic.twitter.com/W33o1FW8tS — Kenny Ozie⚪️🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@kenkabulli) February 11, 2023

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Sexually transmitted infections, left untreated, can cause cancer, infertility, blindness —Obunge





A medical expert, Professor Orikomaba Obunge, says that sexually transmitted infections (STIs) remain a big problem in Nigeria and some instance when left untreated can lead to long-term irreversible outcomes like cancer, infertility and blindness…

MC Oluomo: Remove Lagos REC now, Atiku tells INEC

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos, Olusegun Agbaje, over allegations of being partisan and compromised…

Feb 25: Peter Obi is a man I’ll be proud to call president – Mr Macaroni

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, popular Nigerian social activist and skit maker, Debo Adebayo, popularly called Mr Macaroni has said he would be proud to see the flag-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi emerge president…

INEC appeals against Osun election petition tribunal judgement on 44 grounds

The Independent National Electoral Commission has appealed against the judgement of Justice T. A. Kume led Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State on 44 grounds…

Scout reveals why Arsenal failed to sign Mbappe in 2013

Arsenal failed in an attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2013, a former member of the club’s scouting team has revealed…

EDITORIAL: The increasing diphtheria deaths

AMID the raging protests over scarce naira notes and fuel and as political campaigns dominate the public space, Nigerians may be ignoring a dangerous killer in town: diphtheria…