Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, on Saturday, took to social media to celebrate a female staff member of Eko Hotel and Suites, identified as Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, who reportedly returned misplaced $70,000 to a customer in Lagos.

After discovering the missing money, Mary reported the incident to the hotel management.

The hotel’s General Manager, in line with the establishment’s policy of integrity and transparency, promptly initiated the process of returning the money to its rightful owner.

Reacting, Obi described Mary’s action as “heartwarming” and “reassuring” adding that people like Mary, a Nigerian Teacher, Akeem Badru, who won the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award and many others deserve national honours, awards and recognition.

“It is heartwarming and reassuring that despite the hardship in the country and the prevailing moral decadence in society, a staff of Eko Hotel and Suites, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, was reported to have returned a misplaced sum of $70,000 to a customer of the hotel in Lagos. “When will Nigeria start celebrating the likes of Miss Ngozi Mary for her honesty and integrity, Teacher Akeem Badru, for winning the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award, and many others like them?

“These are the people who deserve to be given national honours and awards and recognition, instead of celebrating those who have impacted our nation negatively. In the New Nigeria that we desire, these are the kind of people that will be celebrated. A New Nigeria is Possible,” he wrote.

— Peter Obi (@PeterObi) July 22, 2023

