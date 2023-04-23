“Palongo Dance” has now been released by Nigerian artiste, singer and song producer, Abass Akande Obesere, adding to his collection of releases.

Defining the Fuji genre in his own style, heavily influenced by slangs, Obesere said the three-track album is perfect for the season as it would further highlight the holy month of Ramadan which ended on Friday.

The album captures the entirety of Obesere’s career thus far, brewing excellence with music composition and that can further be experienced in about sixty five minutes of play-time.

With a final bonus track titled “Alhaja Sekinat Birthday,” Obesere shows finesse on this album, produced by Luku at 40, Captain Apa and Sarafa Oyo, with coordination from SK Alayande.

