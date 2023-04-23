Disc Jockey, Cletus Uche, also known as DJ Raptor, has urged his fans to anticipate his new music engagements as he hinted that he would be releasing back to back hit songs starting from next month.

The famous rapper, while speaking with R about what should be expected from him, disclosed that he had taken his time to understand what his fans wanted, adding that he’s ready to unfold some of his new music plans on the music scene.

Raptor, who is signed to New Record Label Deal (RBN), revealed they should expect something “out of the norm.”

According to him, staying quiet to study the trend in the music industry and to know when and how to come in with new singles is something he had perfected over the past few months.

He said: “My new single will be released next month and I want fans to expect something new and fresh, a special kind of sound different from the normal kind. I have taken my time to ensure that my fans are satisfied with my music.

“I’ve been working super hard on this new track and will be ready to unveil it to fans in a matter of weeks. Trust me when I say fans are in for a treat.”

The Enugu-born DJ also talked about his upcoming concert in his hometown of Benin City.

“I am working with my team on organising a concert in my hometown, Benin City. It will be truly special and unique in every way.

“I want to call my Benin people to expect something unique. Although the date is not confirmed yet, I want everyone to keep expecting something mind-blowing.”

