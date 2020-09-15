Obaseki has served selflessly, deserves second term ― Olabode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has described the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, as an enigma, saying he had devoted the last four years to serving of the good people of the state, with total selflessness and sacrifice to deserve their votes for a second term in office.

George said this, on Tuesday, in a release he personally signed in reaction to claim made in a broadcast by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that Obaseki is not a democrat and, therefore, should be rejected by Edo voters in Saturday’s poll exercise.

According to George, who is also the Atona Oodua of the Source, Governor Obaseki is not only a humble personality and a democrat but also a bridge-builder, a go-getter who “is not deterred by the tantrums and the shenanigans of little men who go about trying to distort his image and his incredible achievements in Edo.”

The PDP chief said the good people of Edo State believed in his hard work and observable developments which he had achieved, and further described him as a man of ingenuity and quick, natural accommodating nature.

George, therefore, urged Obaseki to disregard the conspiracies and the charades of little men who go about playing dirty politics, sponsoring thuggery, fanning the embers of destruction, declaring that the governor definitely deserved a second term in office.

“He (Obaseki) has earned it. He has worked for it. And most importantly, he has the support and the goodwill of all Edo people,” George said.

George urged the people of Edo State to give Obaseki another four years to complete what he had started as his good works and achievements stood out for him.

“His good works and achievements stand for him and Edo people should vote for him,” George declared.

