Jilted man commits suicide, month after failing to kill self in Delta

The lifeless body of a young man was found in a two-bedroom flat at Okuokoko in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State after he committed suicide on Sunday.

Residents in the area claimed the deceased simply identified as Efe had attempted suicide about a month ago after his girlfriend reportedly jilted him.

According to the residents, containers of unknown poisonous substances were found beside his lifeless body on Sunday.

The deceased’s neighbour stated that: “This is something that has happened before. He was rushed to the hospital once before it reoccurred. Right now, nobody knows what happened. He was just found dead in his house.”

Nigerian Tribune gathered that relations had to forcefully enter into the apartment after Efe was last seen over 24 hours ago entering his flat.

In another development, an unidentified motorcycle operator was on Tuesday killed by a moving trailer in Asaba, Delta State capital.

The bike rider was allegedly being chased by revenue taskforce officials for plying the Asaba-Onitsha expressway when the accident occurred.

The state government had outlawed the operation of motorcycles and tricycles along the expressway in town.

It was gathered that the taskforce officials hurriedly disappeared from the scene after the victim died for fear of being mobbed by angry youths.

Eyewitness account said: “The tanker driver mistakenly killed him and immediately he (the driver) escaped from being mobbed. He ran to report himself at the B’ Divisional police station along the expressway.

“The mob later took the tanker’s registration number: FGG 420 YQ to the station, together with the yet to be dispensed content.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya’s phone was switched off at the time of filing this report.

