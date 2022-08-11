Oba of Benin suspends palace chief, appoints Iguabaro chief press secretary

Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, on Thursday evening suspended the Ezomo of Benin Kingdom, Chief James Okponmwense, a high-ranking palace Chief, from the Uzama N’Ihiniron group.

This was just as the Benin monarch appointed the Secretary of Edo State Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Osaigbovo Iguabaro, the state correspondent of the People’s Daily as the Chief Press Secretary to the palace.

The Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Mr Frank Irabor, made the announcements in a statement he endorsed and made available to journalists in Benin.

The statement hinted that the Ezomo was suspended as a result of his anti-palace activities, stressing that after his suspension, the palace chief is forbidden from exercising any authority over Uzebu Community.

The statement reads in part: “This is to inform the general public that Chief James Okponmwense Ezomo, the Ezomo of Benin was suspended on 24th of January, 2022 by his group – UZAMA N’IHINRON, headed by Chief Oliha of Benin.

“His suspension has been ratified by His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin.

“Chief James Okponmwense Ezomo, the Ezomo of Benin is therefore forbidden to exercise any authority over the Uzebu community. This is a result of his anti-palace activities.”

On Iguabaro’s appointment, the Benin Traditional Council, Secretary said, “This is to inform the general public that Mr Osaigbovo Iguabaro has been appointed as the Chief Press Secretary to His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare ll, Oba of Benin,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council has congratulated Mr Osaigbovo Iguobaro on his appointment as the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin, HRM, Ewuare II.

In a statement issued by the Chapel Chairman, Mrs Nefishetu Yakubu, she thanked the Benin Monarch for “finding one of our own worthy of the appointment”.

Congratulating Iguobaro on his new appointment, Yakubu said: “I know you have worked hard to reach this point, and I am so pleased that you have been recognised for your accomplishment during your over two decades of journalism.

“Your appointment is well deserved, and I am confident that you will successfully make a good spokesman.

“The Chapel looks forward to working with you in your role of interfacing with journalists and positively projecting the palace activities.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Oba of Benin suspends palace chief… Oba of Benin suspends palace chief…