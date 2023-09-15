Ngelale said that the President intends to delineate a more inclusive international financial system and elaborate on Nigeria’s strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2060.

He noted that Tinubu will also participate in various summits, including those on Sustainable Development Goals and climate ambition.

Furthermore, bilateral meetings with leaders worldwide will further emphasise economic development diplomacy.

According to the Ngelale, these engagements include bilateral meetings on the sidelines with the President of the United States, Joe Biden; Comoros, Azali Assoumani, who is Chairman of the African Union; South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa; Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Aljeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune; European Union Commission, Ursula von der Leyen; Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte; Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez and King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan, among others.

