A team of four Civil Engineering undergraduates at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has been awarded the first prize in the Eco-Friendly Engineering Challenge Writing Competition organised by the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) for its student affiliate members in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The competition started in 2020 with this year marking its third edition.

Entries from individuals and teams on the impact of climate change on Civil Engineering structures were received by the organising committee and the top 5 entries were invited to the NICE 2023 Conference which was held at the Nigeria Society of Engineers headquarters in Abuja from 3rd October to 5th October 2023 for a physical presentation.

Team OAU-CE from the Department of Civil Engineering, Obafemi Awolowo University clinched the first prize of the competition and was awarded a cash prize of two hundred and fifty thousand naira. The team include: Gbolahan Adigun (Team lead) – 500l; John Akande – 500l; God’sfavour Olumuyiwa – 400l and Lukuman Mufutau – 400l.

The team lead, Gbolahan Adigun, also represented the South-West Zone of NICE’SA (Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers’ Students Affiliate) in the Inter-zonal debate with the topic Environmental Sustainability VS Economic Sustainability where he also clinched first position.

In an exclusive interview with Tribune CampusXtra, the team lead of the competition from Obafemi Awolowo University, Gbolahan Adigun, stated that it is a great privilege for him to have represented the OAU-CE team in the Eco-friendly Engineering Challenge and NICE’SA South-West zone in the inter-zonal debate.

“I’m more than glad to have won both competitions and also learned from brilliant minds from Nigerian tertiary institutions that participated in both competitions.

“I’m grateful to NICE for the privilege; my team, department, parents for their support throughout the competition,” excited Adigun told Tribune CampusXtra.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE