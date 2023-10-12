Popular Nigerian socialite and club owner, Cubana Chiefpriest, has promised to make anyone who finds his misplaced iPhone 14 Pro Max an instant millionaire.

The socialite made this known via his verified Instagram account on Thursday.

According to him, he lost the phone at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

He noted that he is willing to give a sum of 1 million naira to anyone who is able to return the phone to him.

He also urged the potential finder of the phone to deliver it at De Angel bars and grill or Donald’s 24-hour fast food to claim the million naira reward.

Sharing the picture he took holding the said phone, he wrote, “Misplaced My Broken Back Screen Black IPhone 14 ProMax Yesterday At The Dan Ayiam Stadium Owerri. Anyone Who Can Help Me Find It Will Get A Reward Of 1,000,000 Naira. Just Deliver The Phone To De Angels Bar & Grill Or Donald’s 24hrs Fast Food & Instantly Become A Millionaire.”

