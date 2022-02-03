OAU ASUU members protest on campus over unpaid allowances

Members of the Academic Staff Union Of Nigerian universities (ASUU), Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife branch

on Thursday staged a peaceful protest around the university campus to press home their demand for the disbursement of their Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) by the school authority.

The protest attracted the presence of ASUU representatives from Benin, Lagos, Akure, Ondo, and other parts of the states in solidarity with the branch union of the university.

The protesters who condemned the Vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Eyitayo Ogunbodede whom they claimed was behind the non-payment of their EAA allowances, poised for war against him, with affirmation that, he has invited war on himself and they will give him war.

Speaking during the protest, the Chairman of ASUU in the University, Dr Adeola Egbedokun, said there is no going back on the strike action embarked upon by the union until their demands are met by the university authorities.

Egbedokun who accused the vice-chancellor of the institution of being unnecessarily being wicked to the union, vowed to make the strike to be “No retreat, No surrender”.

He, however, maintained that “payment of EAA must be based on ASUU computation. Anything short of this would be unacceptable. The Strike Coordinating Committee be set up to monitor the strike.”

In his reaction, the university public relations officer, Mr Abiodun Olanrewaju, insisted that there are two different groups which are, the ASUU and the Congress of Academic Union of Nigeria University(COAUNU), who are to be given the allowance and both of them are at loggerheads and refused to communicate with the school authority on the modality, it will use to disburse the allowance to them.

