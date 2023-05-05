The Director, Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), Department at National Directorate Headquarters of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Abuja, Mrs Ngozi Dorothy Nwatarali has said that the oath of allegiance administered to Corps members during swearing-in ceremonies to induct them into service is binding on them.

She urged Corps members to imbibe the tenets of NYSC, cultivate good leadership qualities in a way that confers on them the status of ‘good ambassadors of the scheme.

Nwatarali made her views known during a tour to the Nnamdi Azikiwe NYSC Unity Permanent Orientation Camp, Umuawulu / Mbaukwu Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Wednesday.

Speaking during the tour to inspect facilities at the camp, the Nwatarali, appealed to Corps members to imbibe the core values of the NYSC and commit themselves to the Oath of Allegiance administered on them.

She also enjoined them to shun social vices, especially fake news and hate speech.

She also warned the Corps members against doing anything that would disappoint their parents

In her words, She said, “You are a great investment and those who invested in you expect a great return from you”. while she informed the Corps members of the restriction placed by the NYSC management with regards to the travelling out of the states of deployment by Corps members without permission and made it known that the travelling in and out of states of deployment is highly restricted except for cases when the State coordinator grants permission.

She further stated that NYSC is apolitical and warned that no Corps member should participate in any political activities as it can expose them to dangers.

She went on to lay emphasis on the regimentation rules pointing out clearly that it was designed to build Corps members to be accountable, disciplined and selfless as well as become fully informed of the life ahead.

Earlier in a welcome remark, the State Coordinator, Mrs Blessing Iruma welcomed the Director and informed her that the Corps members had been dedicated and committed since their arrival at the orientation camp.

