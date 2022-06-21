NYSC swears in 1175 corps members in Yobe

A total of 1175 corps members deployed to Yobe State for the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 have been sworn in today for service to their fatherland.

The swearing-in ceremony was performed by the Yobe State Chief Judge who was represented by Justice Usman Zannah.

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General, MK Fadah in his national broadcast urged the corps members to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fuelling hatred and other negative purposes among the people.

The NYSC DG told them to instead deploy the same for the promotion of national unity and development advising them strongly to be security conscious at all times and to report any suspicious characters or activities around them to the appropriate authorities.

He reminded them saying, “As you may be aware, one of the objectives of the NYSC is the promotion of national unity and integration. Hence, your deployment away from your States of origin and your assemblage here from diverse ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds.”

According to him, “This policy will not only offer you the opportunity for a broader understanding of the country, but also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony, and a shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria”.

MK Fadah stressed that “My dear compatriots, the Orientation Course is the first Cardinal Programme of NYSC, which is aimed at introducing you to the objectives and programmes of the Scheme”.

He emphasized to them, “It is designed to equip you for the tasks of the Service Year through lessons on Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other physical training as well as sensitization on topical national issues, amongst others”.

He added that “It is also a platform for kick-starting various activities that will enable you to realize your potential and attain individual feats both during and after service. I, therefore, enjoin you to utilize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by participating in all the Camp activities”.





The DG also reminded them that the oath of allegiance they have taken is significant, as it is expected to guide their conduct in the Service Year as well as have an everlasting influence on their lives after service saying, “You are also enjoined to familiarize yourselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and the NYSC Bye-Laws.”

Represented by the Yobe State Commissioner of the NYSC, Hajiya Hafsat Yerima, the DG implored the Corps members to sustain the high level of discipline and enthusiasm they have demonstrated so far, especially by remaining compliant with the Camp rules and regulations advising that “You must continue to distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.”

“At this juncture, I will like to remind you that white-collar jobs are not readily available. Therefore, I encourage you to avail yourselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme”, he added.

The DG advised them saying, “You are expected to choose from any of the skill areas, and make yourselves available for the training, which starts from the Orientation Camp. On our part, Management will continue to work with relevant stakeholders for the success of the programme.”

