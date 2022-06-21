Fuel scarcity hits Lagos, causes gridlock

Lagosians are again witnessing a series of gridlocks in different parts of the state caused by fuel scarcity. In the early hours of Tuesday, residents of Isheri-ojodu Berger axis of Lagos state could be seen queuing to get petrol from various filling stations at Olowora junction of the area.

Lamenting the development, a middle-aged man, Mr Wale Abdul, complained that he has been in the queue for the past two hours and yet, according to him, it doesn’t look like he will be attended to anytime soon. He urged the government to find a lasting solution to fuel scarcity as it is gradually turning into a norm.

On her part, a car owner who got stuck in Isheri-Magodo road gridlock caused by the queue at the filling station expressed her disappointment over the development. “I can no longer count the number of times I got stuck in traffic this year just because of fuel scarcity. To say I’m angry at the government is an understatement. Something needs to be done to end this once and for all”, she lamented.

Despite the queue, the petrol attendants can be seen maintaining orderliness as the price for a liter is fixed at N175.

In what was a similar development, there was a queue at another filling station located at the Berger area of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. This filling station sold petrol for N165 per litre. Others sold petrol at N175 per liter.

Fuel was not being sold at some filling stations in Berger axis, at Berger axis of Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Also at New Garage axis of Ojodu Berger filling station were not selling fuel at the time of this report. The reason for this is unconnected to the resurrection of fuel scarcity.