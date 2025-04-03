NYSC set for transformation, says DG

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu has said that reforming the Scheme’s Mobilisation process has become necessary in the contemporary world.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja during the Opening Ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Pre-Mobilisation Workshop, Nafiu added that NYSC Management recognizes that the world is changing rapidly and the Scheme must adapt its strategies to reflect the current realities.

General Nafiu said that the theme “Reforming Corps Mobilisation in the Contemporary Nigerian Society: Challenges and Prospects”, chosen for the workshop is apt, considering the fact that a lot of measures are being put in place to ensure that NYSC continues to remain relevant in delivering on its core mandate of fostering national unity, integration and holistic development.

He stated further that by leveraging technology, security partnerships, infrastructure investment and skill-based deployment, NYSC would enhance efficiency, improve prospective and serving Corps Members’ experiences and sustain the Scheme’s contributions to national development.

He implored the workshop participants drawn from all Corps producing institutions from every part of Nigeria to engage in robust discussions and brainstorm the challenges and prospects of the NYSC mobilization process.

“We will examine the intersections of youth development, national service, and societal transformation while exploring innovative strategies to harness the energy and ideas of Nigerian youth to build a more peaceful, just and prosperous society”, the DG said.

Acting Director Information and Public Relations, NYSC, Caroline Embu in a statement quoted the Director, Corps Mobilisation, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar as saying that the NYSC Pre-Mobilisation Workshop was essential for bringing together the NYSC, Corps Producing Institutions and other key stakeholders to brainstorm and improve the Scheme’s mobilization efforts.

He added that NYSC has made remarkable progress in reducing challenges due to innovative approaches and better collaboration.

