Lagos govt convenes energy summit to tackle ‘epileptic’ power supply

Lagos State government on Thursday said plans have been concluded to convene an energy summit where a comprehensive strategy and homegrown solutions will be developed by critical stakeholders to tackle the chronic problem of epileptic power supply hindering economic development in the country.

The State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Biodun Ogunleye, made this known at a press conference, which took at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, saying that the move was to ensure the vision of “Energy for all” was realised with the context of making the city a 24- hour economy and a choice destination for investment, entertainment and social activities.

According to Ogunleye, the planned summit is a premier event that aims to bring together stakeholders in the energy sector for robust interactions, discussion and knowledge sharing, saying that the parley aimed to drive the adoption of innovative energy solutions, promote sustainable mineral resources development, power Lagos State’s socio-economic growth and development, and foster collaboration, among stakeholders.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources will be holding an Inaugural Lagos Energy Summit themed “Journey to Energy for All. The Summit is a premier event that aims to bring together stakeholders in the energy sector for robust interactions, discussion and knowledge sharing.

“The summit aims to drive the adoption of innovative energy solutions, promote sustainable mineral resources development, power Lagos State’s socio-economic growth and development, and foster collaboration among stakeholders.

“More importantly, the summit will focus on the Lagos State Electricity Law 2024, Energy Policies, the Lagos State Energy Regulatory Commission and Market, and other related matters to the State’s goals on Energy Generation and Distribution,” the commissioner said.

The commissioner listed the summit’s key objectives to include creating a community of interest around identified energy solutions; developing a community of like-minded individuals interested in the development of the state’s goals of ensuring access to energy for all through innovative solutions.

Ogunleye said the move would help to promote sustainable energy solutions by fostering sustainable growth and innovation within the state’s renewable energy market and development, adding that the target audience for the summit includes a diverse group of stakeholders who were integral to the energy sector.

He said advancing Renewable Energy meant identifying key actions needed to advance the state’s renewable energy sector, with a focus on the provisions of the Lagos State Electricity Law 2024.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE