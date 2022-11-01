NYSC mobilises 1,800 corps members for 2022 Batch C, Stream One orientation course in Kwara

About 1,800 prospective corps members are expected to participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation course for the 2022 Batch C, Stream One in Kwara State.

A statement by the management of the NYSC in Kwara State signed by the Assistant Director, Press and Public Relations, Morakinyo Oladipo, said that the orientation course was scheduled to commence on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

The 21-day orientation programme is expected to run concurrently in all the states of the federation and the FCT, Abuja.

The statement also said that the camp shall be opened, as early as 8 am on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, for the registration of the prospective corps members, adding that the registration exercise was scheduled to hold for three days while the swearing-in ceremony is slated for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

“About 300 camp officials are also ready to take the participants through the various camp activities, which the scheme has been designed for the exercise. These officials include the NYSC staff, members of the Nigeria Army, The Police, the NSCDC, the Man ‘O’ War, the Red Cross, the Fire Service and the medical team.

“By the press release, the State Coordinator NYSC, Kwara State, Mrs. Francisca Olaleye, expresses the preparedness of the scheme, in Kwara state, to execute, yet another, hitch-free orientation course.

“According to her, all the various stakeholders of the scheme, in the State, have been adequately mobilised for national assignment. The orientation camp, at Yikpata, in Edu Local Government Area of the State is now wearing a new look.

“Apart from the comprehensive renovation of some ageing camp facilities, the entire camp has been fumigated and ready to host another batch of corps members.

“The State Coordinator also appreciated Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state, for approving the perimeter fencing of the orientation camp, saying that it

would further reinforce the existing security of the camp facilities, during and after the programme.

“Lastly, the NYSC management is using this opportunity to sensitise the general public, especially, members of the NURTW and NARTO, to assist the prospective Corps members, who are likely visiting Kwara state for the first time, to locate the camp.

“While wishing the prospective Corps members journey mercy to their various orientation camps, the management also appeal to them to avoid night journeys and take advantage of passing the nights at the various Corps lodges made available along their routes.”