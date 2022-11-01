Gross misconduct: Ogun PDP expels governorship aspirant, Lawal, three others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has expelled Mr. Jimi Lawal, a governorship aspirant and three others over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of privileges.

Four other party executives at the local government levels were equally suspended from the party.

Their expulsion and suspension were announced by the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee constituted by the party’s leadership at the state level, Barrister Tola Odulaja, shortly after an extended meeting held at the party secretariat in Abeokuta.

Those expelled alongside Lawal were Ademola Odumosu; Muyiwa Odebiyi; Morufu Olajide while Adenike Asorona; Fatima Shonibare; Kola Akinyemi and Fasiu Ajadi were suspended.

Odulaja said that the committee in the spirit of fair hearing and justice, invited the affected members to appear before it, over alleged falsification of party’s documents and forgery.

He commented that the affected members ignored all messages sent to them, including a paid advertorial in a national newspaper.

Odulaja explained that the committee set up in February 2022 by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party recommended their expulsion following Lawal’s disobedience to the party by organising and participating in an ‘illegal’ governorship primary in the state.





Odulaja said: “Jimi Lawal, the person behind the scene who wants to wreck this party, we recommend his expulsion from the party.”

The state Chairman of the party, Hon. Sikirullahi Ogundele, said the exercise carried out by the disciplinary committee was in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Reacting, the Project Director, Jimi Adebisi Lawal Campaign Organisation, Austin Oniyokor, described the purported expulsion of Lawal, others as “joke taken too far.”

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the purported expulsion of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Jimi Adebisi Lawal and other chieftains of the party by some dissidents.

“This is a joke taken too far. Indeed, it is illegality upon illegality, all amounting to illegalities. How can these people take such a step when the initial illegal act is already a subject of litigation at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta; and the parties, including the active participants had been served the court summons. As a matter of fact, the matter came up yesterday, Monday, 31st October, 2022 at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta. Definite hearing has been fixed for 30th November, 2022.

“Clearly, the purported suspension and illegal expulsion are comical acts taken too far. These steps cannot stand the test of time and the law. These acts are contemptuous of the court which will be set aside sooner than later as in the case of Amaechi v. INEC & Ors. (No. 1) (2007) 18 NWLR (Pt. 1065) 42.

“We implore all our long-standing delegates, leaders, elders and stakeholders of the party to remain calm. All these shenanigans are no more than a storm in a teacup. It is will soon fizzle out!”