Nyanya Bus Terminal will resolve traffic congestion ― Candido

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that the perennial traffic congestion on the Abuja-Kwffi axis will be a thing of the past when construction of the Nyanya Bus Terminal is completed.

The new FCTA Transportation Secretary, Abdullahi Adamu Candido, gave the assurance on Wednesday during a tour of ongoing projects under the Secretariat.

Candido who also inspected other projects including some mass transit bus stops across the city centre stated that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello was determined to complete priority projects that will make a positive impact on the lives of FCT residents.

He said: “I embarked on this tour to familiarise myself with some of the infrastructural demands of this Secretariat; one of which is this Nyanya Bus Terminal, which is a priority project of the Administration.

“It is only fair that we take a look at it, see the stage of work so far so that we can advise and convince the administration to ensure its completion.

“Completion of this Terminal is for the general good of the citizenry and the Minister is very concerned about the project. He is ready to ensure that it becomes one of his legacies.

“It will give us a seamless flow of traffic and provide free access to and fro the city.

“Our assurance to the people is that this Terminal will come into effect, courtesy of the Administration of Muhammad Bello, as soon as possible.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Candido added that besides resolving the problem of manhours lost into the gridlock at that axis, the Terminal would also showcase the good image of the city and improve its aesthetics.





He however berated the people for vandalising public utilities, appealing to them to rather protect facilities governments put in place for the general good of all.

“Government will not just sit and watch. We are putting in place measures to ensure that vandals and vandalism are checked so that we can have a tidy city.

“Vandals or ‘babanbolas’ are supposed to be faced squarely. They need to be told the truth -we can’t have the city with this kind of vandalism. This has to be stopped.”

He stated this and advised: “Good infrastructure is the image of the city so we must work on the conscience of the citizens to begin to protect public facilities put in place by the government.”

Soliciting Foreign Funds For Political Campaigns, Was Peter Obi Right?

Nyanya Bus Terminal will resolve traffic congestion ― Candido

EDITORIAL: The Worsening Oil Theft

Nyanya Bus Terminal will resolve traffic congestion ― Candido