Equities investors lose N12.6% as bears persist at NGX

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Wednesday, was unimpressive as the session closed weaker to leave the All-Share Index (ASI) 0.05 per cent lower.

The ASI settle at 49,421.91 basis points, as profit-taking resumed at the local bourse, leaving the year-to-date (YTD) return decreased to 15.70 per cent.

Equities investors, therefore, lost N12.62 billion as the market capitalization settled at N26.66 trillion.

On Wednesday, losses in FBN Holdings, Access Corporation and Wapco, offset buying interest in Tier-1 banking names, Zenith Bank, Stanbic IBTC and United Bank for Africa.

Market breadth closed negative at a 1.2-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones.

On the chart, Academy Press, NEM Insurance, Cadbury, Jaiz Bank and NGX Group were among the worst performing stocks as their shares dipped by 9.78 per cent, 6.08 per cent, 5.45 per cent, 4.76 per cent and 4.38 per cent, respectively.

Conversely, Fidelity Bank, Stanbic IBTC, United Bank for Africa and Zenith Bank share prices increased by 5.46 per cent, 1.69 per cent, 1.38 per cent and 0.76 per cent, respectively, lifting the NGX Banking index by 0.49 per cent.

Given the bearish sentiment, the NGX Insurance index, NGX Consumer Goods index, NGX Oil/Gas index, and NGX Industrial index all fell by 1.21 per cent, 0.02 per cent, 0.10 per cent, and 0.03 per cent, respectively.

Analysis of market activities on Wednesday showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions decreasing by 75.35 per cent.

A total of 51.88 million shares valued at N590.00 million were exchanged in 2,981 deals.

Zenith Bank was the most active stock in terms of volume and turnover, with 6.30 million shares worth N125.54 million changing hands in 296 transactions.

