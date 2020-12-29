NUPENG calls for industrial peace in the oil, gas sector

THE Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has called for industrial peace and harmony in the Oil and Gas sector, using its Christmas and New Year messages to task workers, management, oil and gas stakeholders and all Nigerians, to ensure peace in the industry.

The national leadership of NUPENG in a statement used the auspicious 2020 yuletide season to profoundly rejoice with the oil and gas workers, management, oil and gas stakeholders and all Nigerians, especially the Christian brothers and sisters.

“On this special occasion of the commemoration of the birth of the saviour, Jesus Christ, let us all realign ourselves to the virtues of industrial peace and harmony in the oil and gas sector, and as we extend love, honesty, justice, equity, humility and faultless service to our neighbours which Christ taught,” the union said.

The message, jointly signed by the President of NUPENG, Comrade Williams Akporeha, and the General Secretary, Comrade Olawale Afolabi, read: “Traditionally, this period of every year is mostly given over to holidays, festivities and merriment, but individuals and nations often turn their minds, at this time also, to a degree of introspection on their lives and to taking stock of their achievements and failings in the outgoing year, as well as articulating their hopes and aspirations for the coming year.

It is instructive to note that in the course of the year, the Union thankfully began the construction of a historic new National Secretariat ‘NUPENG Towers’ despite the challenges posed by the deadly pandemic, Coronavirus which has torn the social fabric, causing massive unemployment and even hunger, exacerbating inequalities, raising havoc and threatening institutions of good governance, causing destruction in the livelihoods of people, among other heart-breaking challenges.

“Similarly, the Union also implemented new strain of policy direction and discipline among our members in both formal and informal sectors, set new agenda and targets and equally took many radical and tough decisions in the overall interest of our hardworking members, and to date, these very well thought out decisions have been yielding many positive and desirable results.

“We wish to use this opportunity to express our gratitude to all members for their loyalty and commitment to the ever continuing struggles for the protection of rights, privileges and improvements in the working conditions of every one of us.”

“The Union also expresses our profound appreciation to Managements, Government Ministries/ Agencies/Parastatals and Oil and Gas Stakeholders who supported and stood by us in achieving various purposeful milestones and feats this year despite the scary challenges occasioned by Covid-19.”

The message added: “We pledge our commitment not to renege in deepening our gains as a rebranded Union and focus more in applying social dialogue and best practices in dealing with industrial issues whenever they come up.

“NUPENG shall continue to count on the goodwill, support and cooperation of all players in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas value chain in the coming year 2021 as we strive to consolidate on the gains of 2020 and tackle fresh challenges.

“We use this opportunity to admonish our government to proactively rededicate itself to the complete and total implementation of the national reforms not just in the petroleum industry sector, such that Nigeria at large could be better for it in the years ahead.

“NUPENG sincerely wishes you all a merry Christmas and New Year celebrations even as we urge everyone to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 protocols and preventive measures and as well do everything in moderation.”

