Don’t succumb to fear, Labour Minister tells Nigerians

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has urged workers and all Nigerians not to allow the tribulations of the world of today upset the assurance that only God Almighty rules in the affairs of men; therefore, “should not give in to fear and trepidation.”

The Minister spoke in a Christmas goodwill message released in Abuja, saying, “the restoration of hope to mankind which Christians celebrate at Christmas should be a pillar of optimism in an unusual year marked by health, economic and socio-political challenges, widely dominated by the global Covid-19 pandemic that has left the world on bended knees.”

Quoting Pope Francis, the Minister prayed that the birth of the “human face of the invisible God and the reassurance that God is intimately involved with humanity,” restores hope and succour to all Christians and Nigerians at large.

“May this Christmas bring the year 2020, its tears, ruins and cascading distress to an end while re-making our lukewarm heart to once more glow,” he exhorted.

“Hence, may we have a merry Christmas, but allow the sobriety that the time demands, stir not only our faith in God but also sensitivity to the demands of responsible citizenship in a world conflicted by social upheavals and riven by Covid-19 health challenges,” Ngige added.

The Minister further assured Nigerians of the continued commitment of the Buhari administration to the welfare of the workers, enthusing, “2020 came with immense challenges but the President who is very compassionate about the welfare of the nation’s workforce insisted we must keep the faith and do even more. We shall not relent.”

