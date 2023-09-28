The University of Calabar has received approval to commence the Open and Distance Learning(ODL) programme.

Tribune online gathered that by this approval the University of Calabar is now a dual-mode University and it is the second in the South-South Geopolitical zone to be so licensed.

This was conveyed in a letter dated 25th September 2023 by the National Universities Commission(NUC) to the Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Florence Banku Obi.

According to the letter signed by the Director of Open Distance and e-learning, Engr. Kayode Odedina on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the Commission, the Commission said University of Calabar met all the requirements for the commencement of the Open and Distance Learning programme.

The letter reads in part, “The Commission has given approval to University of Calabar Open and Distance Learning Center to commence academic activities. The approval is sequel to the validated status recommended by the Panel that visited the proposed Centre from 19th to 23rd July 2023.

“The Centre may therefore commence operations with B.Sc. Management Sciences programme only via the ICT-enabled supported blended learning model of Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode of delivery”.

In a reaction, the Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Florence Banku Obi said that the University of Calabar under her watch is not only committed to promoting academic excellence but to also taking degrees to people in their bedrooms.

Narrating how the idea of ODL in the University was conceived and finally birthed, the Director of Open and Distance Learning Centre in the University, Prof. Mbe Nja said the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi in her quest for standard and global best practices instituted an online teaching Committee for the purpose of advancing online teaching in the University. The Vice-Chancellor further directed the Committee to chart a course for the establishment of the Open and Distance Learning Centre. The Committee worked tirelessly and after several NUC’s inspection pre-validation visits the Centre was approved by the NUC.