No fewer than four suspected armed robbers have been felled during a fierce gun duel with operatives of the Delta Police Command of the Nigeria police.

This is just as four notorious armed robbery and kidnap suspects were also arrested by police operatives led by the District Police Officer (DPO), Ekpan Police Division, CSP Aliyu Shaba.

In a statement obtained from Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), on Thursday, the arrested four suspects were nabbed somewhere in Port Harcourt during a sting operation.

“On 23/09/2023 at about 1030hrs while acting on credible intelligence, the Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Wale Abass detailed the DPO Ekpan to follow up on the intel.

“Consequently, the DPO Ekpan, CSP Aliyu Shaba led a team of Police operatives in a sting operation to the hideout of Momotimi and his gang members in River State, in a combined effort with operatives of River State Police Command’s Rapid Response Team {RRT}, arrested the said David Momotimi aged 32yrs, a native of Morogun Community Warri alongside three of his gang members.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were planning a ferocious mission of armed robbery in Warri before their arrest and among his gang members is a POS operator who also provides the gang with information about potential kidnap victims.

“The items recovered from the suspects are one ash-colored Toyota Camry car (REG NO. LAGOS LND 508 GM), and three MONIEPOINT POS machines. The CP directed the suspects to be transferred to the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad (SAKCCS) for further investigation,” Edafe noted.

According to the police image maker, the four robbery suspects felled by the police operatives met their Waterloo went they left their hideout and engaged the police in a gun duel.

“On 27/9/2023, at about 1842hours, the suspect led operatives of SAKCCS to their hideout in Warri, but on their way, the operatives were ambushed by hoodlums suspected to be members of the gang in a bid to rescue the arrested suspects, engaged them in a fierce gun duel which the police responded, in the ensuing gun duel, the operatives successfully subdued and repelled the attackers, two police officers sustained gunshot injuries, however, the four suspects in a bid to escape ran into the crossfire and sustained serious gunshot injuries.

“They were taken to the general hospital in Kwale where they were certified dead by the doctor on duty.

“When the area was combed, a corpse suspected to be one of the attackers was recovered. Two(2) defaced AK-47 rifles, four (4) magazines, (26) twenty-six rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and (47) forty-seven empty shells of 7.62mm ammunition were also recovered,” Edafe further disclosed.





He quoted the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, as “applauding the gallantry exhibited by the policemen,” and also commending “the collaboration of members of the public with the command thus far and appealed for more cooperation.”

