NUC accredits 13 academic programmes for ABUAD

National Universities Commission(NUC) has granted full accreditation in 13 Undergraduate Programmes (courses) across four Colleges at the Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).

The Programmes granted full accreditation include Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, and Petroleum Engineering in the College of Engineering, Medicine & Surgery and Dentistry in the College of Medicine & Health Sciences, Industrial Chemistry and Agriculture in the College of Sciences and Intelligence & Security Studies, Peace & Conflict Studies and Political Science in the College of Social & Management Sciences.

The Director, Corporate Affairs, ABUAD, Tunde Olofintila in a statement said, “This full accreditation is in consonance with the provision of Section 10 (1) of the Education (National Minimum Standard & Establishment of Institutions) Act Cap B3, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 which empowers the National Universities Commission, the Regulatory Authority for University Education in Nigeria, to lay down Minimum Academic Standards for all Academic Programmes taught in Nigerian Universities and to accredit such Programmes.

” In line with the above provisions of the Act, the NUC organized the accreditation of Academic Programmes at ABUAD in October/November 2024.

In an April 30, 2024, letter to the Founder & Chancellor of the University, Aare Afe Babalola, OFR, CON, SAN, the NUC emphasized the accreditation status earned by the 13 Academic Programmes is valid for a period of five years.

Celebrating the cheering news in Ado-Ekiti, an elated Babalola said: “today marks another milestone in the history of our university. We started well. We are doing very well. Our rating as No. 1 in the World in SDG 7, No. 1 in the World in Outreach with a score of 98%, No. 1 in the World in Stewardship with a score of 98.2%, No. 1 among all the 264 Federal, State, and Private universities in Nigeria for three consecutive years: 2022, 2023 and 2024 by Times Higher Education Impact Rankings (THEIRS) is a further confirmation that we are doing well. Indeed, we have overshot our expectations.”

He added, “And we will continue to do well with the cooperation of all stakeholders including the students, the teachers, our dear parents who believe so much in us and of course the Regulatory Bodies such as the Federal Ministry of Education, the Federal Ministry of Health, the NUC, the MDCN, the Council for Legal Education, NSE, COREN, CIBN and ICAN among several others.”

The former Pro-Chancellor & Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, expressed immeasurable joy at this rare accomplishment, noting that when accreditation is denied in some universities, their students usually take to the streets, rioting, but our case is pleasantly different.

The statement added, ” Undoubtedly this encouraging news of accreditation will surely buoy and fast-track Babalola’s dream and vision to reform functional education in this clime by providing and leading others in quality education, service, industry, and character as well as discipline.

“Also celebrating the rare achievement, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olasupo A. Ijabadeniyi, said full accreditation in 13 programmes is further proof that ABUAD is indeed the Number 1 University in Nigeria as recently as enunciated by the highly respected Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

“According to Ijabadeniyi, this is the more heartwarming and commendable because it is coming from the NUC, the sole Regulatory Authority for University Education in Nigeria.

“That this is coming from the NUC now when we are still celebrating our ranking by the Times Higher Education Rankings if providential. It also shows the quality of education on offer in our increasingly famous 21st-century university. This certainly is good news for all parents and all our well-wishers. We promise them more of such good news,” the acting VC said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE