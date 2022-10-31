NTDC Launches 2022 Tourism Hackathon Nigeria

The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation often shortened as NTDC are inviting highly motivated and suitable citizens who are keep to exploring their best lives to submit proposals for sustainable applications that can serve as a reference point for the Nigerian tourism sector. The best 5 applications will be invited to a physical hackathon at the UNWTO Global Tourism Conference to be held in Lagos, and the overall winners will get series of awards which also involves startup accelerator programmes like fully funded scholarship, mentorship, grants and other resources to build out their solution, and lastly paid trip to Madrid in Spain.

Scalable applications anticipated from the participating developers should be built on top of flexible platforms, and must aim to provide innovative, safe and sustainable experiences for consumer and business travelers. Applicants for this opportunity music be between 18 to 40 years of age, and also must be a citizen of Nigeria.

You are expected to build applications that ensure parties in the Nigerian Tourism ecosystem can have user-friendly access and take into consideration Smart integration of information, Multi-modal mobility services, Customized route optimization, with Sustainability for continuous improvements in place which can range from undergraduate scholarship to PhD level.

Your solution should present a functional user experience to anyone, anywhere, no matter how remote. This includes serving areas of low internet penetration and low smartphone adoption.

Prizes

Winners stand a chance to win both cash and in-kind prizes

Grand Prize Winners get an all-expense paid trip to Madrid, Spain to represent Nigeria at the UNWTO Innovation Challenge

Acceptance into Acceleration program

Access to follow-up funding from BYCEP and partners

Mentorship from BYCEP and partners

Other benefits include:

Developer Badges for everyone that completes a successfully submitted app or web service

Access to partner companies looking to hire developers

Access to partner companies with project managers with experience building or managing Enterprise applications.

Timeline:

The submission of interest must all be completed before the 4th of November for you or your team to be eligible for the ﬁnal stage holding at the UNWTO Global Conference on the 14th of November.

Stage 1

Join the BYCEP Slack channels to start engaging with fellow builders and creators and Technical administrators for the Hackathon.

Stage 2

Each individual must fill out this Google Form to participate.

Guidelines:





Apply as an individual or form a team of three persons and select a team lead. (We encourage having female representation).

All team members are expected to join Slack if they are yet to do so (Stage 1).

Interested applicants are expected submit their application using the online application on or before the deadline of the program.

Application Deadline: November 4, 2022