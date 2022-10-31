Bayelsa govt warn youths against hijacking food items from IDP camps

Latest News
By Ebiowei Lawal - Yenagoa
Bayelsa govt cautions ,AS Energy Limited has expressed delight in the economic blueprint of the Bayelsa state government, and, therefore, expressed its readiness in setting up a Pipeline Manufacturing factory that will generate employment for at least 100 youths., Koluama Ikebiri community Bayelsa,Group teen mothers Bayelsa,Suspected illegal refiners, Environmentalist launches campaign, Gunmen kill pipeline surveillance worker in Bayelsa, Gunmen abduct traditional ruler, Killers of Bayelsa APC chieftain kidnapped, Bayelsa group denies zoning , Hoodlums invade court, stone presiding judge, injure three in Bayelsa, Cultists behead 30-year-old man, hang head on electric pole in Bayelsa, Police arrest father for impregnating 14-year-old daughter in Bayelsa, Corps member defiles minor, abandons place of assignment in Bayelsa, Tricycle rider foils robbery attempt, drives suspect to vigilante checkpoint in Bayelsa, FIDA petitions businesswoman, client for allegedly forcing teenagers into prostitution in Bayelsa, death of suspected rapist in Bayelsa, die in Bayelsa boat mishap, Gas explosion injures mother, two children in Bayelsa, gambling tricks in Bayelsa,Bayelsa imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew, kidnappers stab two policemen, Civil servant kills wife, committee uncovers 612 ghost workers, delivery of 24 constituency projects, Bayelsa govt, Bilabiri indigenes Police recover corpse, Man kills roommate in Bayelsa, Vigilante rescue teenage girl, Bayelsa govt commences

The chairman of the taskforce on flood mitigation and management in Bayelsa State, Hon. Iselema Gbaranbiri has warned some community youths who find joy in harassing and attacking Internally Displaced Persons(IDP) camps carting away food provided by the government to alleviate the hardship flood victims go through which has become a thing of serious concern.

According to Gbaranbiri, the misguided youths carry out the criminal act on the pretence that the items are meant for their chiefs, community development committee members, youth bodies and the likes.

He stated that “in the best interest of peaceful coexistence, communities and their leadership are strongly advised to desist from such criminal mannered attitude.

“Otherwise the prosperity government will not contemplate one moment to descend on such identified community or leadership in any guide.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Professor Agbaje, UI Ex-Deputy VC, Regains Freedom

FORMER Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Ibadan, Professor Adigun Agbaje, who was kidnapped along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway has been released…

Twitter May Charge $20 Per Month For Verification   

Twitter’s new “Chief Twit” Elon Musk is reportedly considering making verification a Twitter Blue feature, while simultaneously quadrupling the subscription service’s cost. This would essentially mean charging users a monthly $20 fee to keep their blue tick verification badge…Bayelsa govt cautions

America’s Evacuation Of Abuja

Ancient Greek and Roman authors wrote about a lost city called Helike (Helice) which suffered utter destruction in 373 BC. I remembered reading about this capital city when the American government evacuated its officials from Abuja…Bayelsa govt cautions

2023: A Look At Atiku’s Economic Agenda

Nigerian economy is prostrate. Revenue is low, debt is high, cost of debt servicing is soaring, unemployment rate is mindboggling, poverty rate is alarming, inflation is high, foreign exchange rate management is problematic…Bayelsa govt cautions

Monday Lines: Terror Alerts: Buhari Summons Emergency Security Meeting


PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has summoned an emergency meeting with security chiefs, to further review and strengthen the security network in the country…Bayelsa govt cautions

 

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

You might also like
Latest News

AS Energy to partner Bayelsa govt on employment generation 

Latest News

NASENI trains 100 youths on model electrical installation, maintenance in Cross River

Latest News

Flood: Over 400 people homeless in Kogi community

Latest News

Flood: Nasarawa women farmers seek FG, state intervention

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More